Creative Planning Has $1.01 Million Holdings in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM)

Creative Planning lessened its holdings in shares of The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,129 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Boston Beer were worth $1,013,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Boston Beer by 58.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,292,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,701,000 after purchasing an additional 475,135 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Boston Beer by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 869,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,893,000 after purchasing an additional 10,709 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Boston Beer by 4.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 251,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,837,000 after purchasing an additional 10,704 shares during the last quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Boston Beer in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,356,000. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in shares of Boston Beer in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,859,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.72% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SAM has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group upped their target price on Boston Beer from $312.00 to $412.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Boston Beer from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $331.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Boston Beer in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wedbush initiated coverage on Boston Beer in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $350.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Boston Beer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $315.00 to $316.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $351.47.

Boston Beer Stock Performance

Boston Beer Profile

Shares of SAM opened at $392.29 on Monday. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $287.00 and a 52 week high of $454.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 183.31 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $354.47 and a 200-day moving average of $355.96.

Boston Beer Co, Inc engages in the production of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Truly Hard Seltzer, Twisted Tea, Samuel Adams, Angry Orchard, Hard Cider and Dogfish Head Craft Brewery. Boston Beer produces alcohol beverages, including hard seltzer, malt beverages (“beers“), and hard cider at company-owned breweries and its cidery, and under contract arrangements at other brewery locations.

