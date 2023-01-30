Creative Planning Has $1.14 Million Position in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON)

Creative Planning grew its holdings in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Rating) by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,836 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,956 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Axon Enterprise were worth $1,139,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AXON. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 103.8% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,194 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $853,000 after buying an additional 3,155 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 40.3% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,458 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $476,000 after buying an additional 994 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 12.3% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 37,062 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,247,000 after buying an additional 4,048 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 4.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,753 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $517,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 2.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 236,287 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,545,000 after buying an additional 4,897 shares during the period. 75.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Axon Enterprise alerts:

Axon Enterprise Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AXON opened at $191.61 on Monday. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.49 and a 1 year high of $194.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $177.78 and a 200-day moving average of $147.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 132.14 and a beta of 0.79.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Axon Enterprise ( NASDAQ:AXON Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.24. Axon Enterprise had a net margin of 9.75% and a return on equity of 9.88%. The company had revenue of $311.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $276.99 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AXON. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $170.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Northland Securities raised their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $152.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.13.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Patrick W. Smith sold 96,575 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.49, for a total value of $18,396,571.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,748,153 shares in the company, valued at $523,495,664.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Patrick W. Smith sold 96,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.49, for a total value of $18,396,571.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,748,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $523,495,664.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick W. Smith sold 71,499 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.77, for a total transaction of $13,282,369.23. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,254,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $418,861,935.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 347,827 shares of company stock worth $65,476,161. Insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Axon Enterprise Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Axon Enterprise, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of conducted electrical weapons for personal defense. It operates through the TASER segment and Software and Sensors segment. The TASER segment sells conducted electrical weapons, accessories, and other related products and services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Axon Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axon Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.