Creative Planning Has $977,000 Holdings in Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR)

Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Rating) by 23.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 29,505 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,565 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Equinor ASA were worth $977,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Equinor ASA by 867.1% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 735 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,648,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in shares of Equinor ASA during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Equinor ASA by 1,877.8% during the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 890 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. Motco purchased a new stake in shares of Equinor ASA during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equinor ASA during the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. 5.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Equinor ASA Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE EQNR opened at $30.38 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.50. The company has a market cap of $98.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.04. Equinor ASA has a 12 month low of $27.19 and a 12 month high of $42.53.

Equinor ASA Cuts Dividend

Equinor ASA ( NYSE:EQNR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $43.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.68 billion. Equinor ASA had a return on equity of 51.24% and a net margin of 16.29%. On average, equities analysts expect that Equinor ASA will post 6.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 9th. Equinor ASA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.97%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Equinor ASA from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Societe Generale raised their price target on Equinor ASA from 345.00 to 360.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Equinor ASA from 376.00 to 375.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Equinor ASA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, HSBC downgraded Equinor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Equinor ASA has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $318.63.

About Equinor ASA

Equinor ASA, an energy company, engages in the exploration, production, transportation, refining, and marketing of petroleum and petroleum-derived products, and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. It operates through Exploration & Production Norway; Exploration & Production International; Exploration & Production USA; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; Renewables; and Other segments.

