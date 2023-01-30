Creative Planning Increases Stock Position in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

Creative Planning raised its holdings in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating) by 22.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,585 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 838 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $1,111,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESS. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,261 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $781,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 88,915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,718,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $475,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,614,782 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,667,195,000 after acquiring an additional 184,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 53,635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,530,000 after acquiring an additional 1,847 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Essex Property Trust alerts:

Essex Property Trust Trading Up 2.7 %

ESS stock opened at $223.42 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $14.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.47, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $214.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $239.51. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $205.24 and a 52 week high of $363.36.

Essex Property Trust Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were given a dividend of $2.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 30th. This represents a $8.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.94%. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 159.42%.

In other Essex Property Trust news, Director Amal M. Johnson purchased 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $218.44 per share, with a total value of $109,220.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $436,880. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ESS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Essex Property Trust from $280.00 to $237.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $284.00 to $252.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Bank of America downgraded Essex Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $265.00 to $233.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $288.00 to $242.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded Essex Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $241.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Essex Property Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $254.85.

Essex Property Trust Profile

(Get Rating)

Essex Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, management, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of predominantly apartment communities. The company was founded by George M. Marcus in 1971 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Essex Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essex Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.