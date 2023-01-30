Creative Planning Lowers Stock Position in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Creative Planning reduced its stake in International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) by 11.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,763 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,660 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in International Paper were worth $1,165,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of International Paper by 45.5% during the first quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Paper during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Tobam purchased a new position in shares of International Paper during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Paper during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Paper during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. 83.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Thomas J. Plath sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $72,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 49,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,798,308. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

International Paper Stock Performance

Several research analysts have commented on IP shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of International Paper from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of International Paper from $46.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of International Paper from $34.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of International Paper in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.67.

NYSE:IP opened at $38.11 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $13.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.42. International Paper has a twelve month low of $30.69 and a twelve month high of $50.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $5.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.32 billion. International Paper had a net margin of 9.14% and a return on equity of 15.47%. As a group, research analysts predict that International Paper will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

International Paper Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.4625 per share. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.24%.

International Paper Profile

(Get Rating)

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment is involved in manufacturing containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

Recommended Stories

