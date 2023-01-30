Creative Planning Raises Holdings in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE) by 21.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 27,642 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,851 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in BCE were worth $1,159,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of BCE during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new position in BCE in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BCE in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in BCE in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. increased its stake in BCE by 383.9% in the 2nd quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 1,476 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171 shares in the last quarter. 42.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BCE Price Performance

BCE stock opened at $46.82 on Monday. BCE Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.88 and a 52-week high of $59.34. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.57.

BCE Cuts Dividend

BCE ( NYSE:BCE Get Rating ) (TSE:BCE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.03. BCE had a return on equity of 16.10% and a net margin of 12.14%. The business had revenue of $4.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.50 billion. Equities research analysts expect that BCE Inc. will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.675 per share. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.77%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. BCE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 111.11%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on BCE from C$63.00 to C$64.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Barclays dropped their price objective on BCE from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 9th. CIBC raised their price objective on BCE from C$62.00 to C$64.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. National Bank Financial downgraded BCE from an “outperform market weight” rating to a “sector perform market weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on BCE from C$65.50 to C$66.75 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.48.

About BCE

BCE, Inc is a telecommunications and media company, which engages in the provision of communication services to residential, business, and wholesale customers. It operates through the following segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment covers integrated digital wireless voice and data communications products and services to residential and business customers.

