Creative Planning Sells 71 Shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOV)

Creative Planning trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOV – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,423 shares of the company’s stock after selling 71 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $1,030,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IVOV. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 78.8% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 992.8% in the 2nd quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 685 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $273,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 59.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 608 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF stock opened at $168.61 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $159.76 and its 200 day moving average is $155.18. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $138.76 and a 1 year high of $171.82.

