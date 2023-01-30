Critical Analysis: Corebridge Financial (NYSE:CRBG) vs. Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC)

Corebridge Financial (NYSE:CRBG – Get Rating) and Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, valuation, risk, institutional ownership and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Corebridge Financial and Lincoln National’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Corebridge Financial $23.39 billion 0.60 $7.36 billion N/A N/A Lincoln National $19.23 billion 0.30 $1.41 billion ($12.05) -2.85

Corebridge Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Lincoln National.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Corebridge Financial N/A N/A N/A Lincoln National -10.52% -6.59% -0.22%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

22.2% of Corebridge Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 78.0% of Lincoln National shares are held by institutional investors. 1.8% of Lincoln National shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Corebridge Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.92 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.3%. Lincoln National pays an annual dividend of $1.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.2%. Lincoln National pays out -14.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Corebridge Financial and Lincoln National, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Corebridge Financial 0 5 7 0 2.58 Lincoln National 2 10 1 0 1.92

Corebridge Financial presently has a consensus price target of $24.82, indicating a potential upside of 15.01%. Lincoln National has a consensus price target of $36.36, indicating a potential upside of 6.00%. Given Corebridge Financial’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Corebridge Financial is more favorable than Lincoln National.

Summary

Corebridge Financial beats Lincoln National on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Corebridge Financial

Corebridge Financial, Inc. provides retirement solutions and insurance products in the United States. It operates through Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Life Insurance, and Institutional Markets segments. The Individual Retirement segment provides fixed annuities, fixed index annuities, variable annuities and retail mutual funds. The Group Retirement segment offers record-keeping services, plan administration and compliance services, and financial planning and advisory solutions to employer-defined contribution plans and their participants, as well as proprietary and non-proprietary annuities, advisory services, and brokerage products. The Life Insurance segment offers term life and universal life insurance in the United States, as well as issues individual life, whole life, and group life insurance in the United Kingdom; and distributes medical insurance in Ireland. The Institutional Markets segment provides stable value wraps, structured settlement and pension risk transfer annuities, corporate and bank owned life insurance, high net worth products, and guaranteed investment contracts. The company was formerly known as SAFG Retirement Services, Inc. Corebridge Financial, Inc. was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas. Corebridge Financial, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of American International Group, Inc.

About Lincoln National

Lincoln National Corp. is a holding company, which operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses through its subsidiary companies. It provides advice and solutions that help empower people to take charge of their financial lives with confidence and optimism. It operates through the following segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, Group Protection, and Other Operations. The Annuities segment offers tax-deferred investment growth and lifetime income opportunities for its clients by offering fixed and variable annuities. The Retirement Plan Services segment includes employers with retirement plan products and services, primarily in the defined contribution retirement plan marketplaces. The Life Insurance segment focuses on the creation and protection of wealth for its clients by providing life insurance products, including term insurance, both single and survivorship versions of universal life insurance, variable universal life insurance, and indexed universal life insurance products. The Group Protection segment is involved in group non-medical insurance products, which includes term life, disability, dental, vision and accident and critical illness.

