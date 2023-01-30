Critical Analysis: NaaS Technology (NASDAQ:NAAS) & DriveItAway (OTCMKTS:CLCN)

NaaS Technology (NASDAQ:NAAS – Get Rating) and DriveItAway (OTCMKTS:CLCN – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, dividends, earnings and risk.

Risk and Volatility

NaaS Technology has a beta of 0.95, suggesting that its stock price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, DriveItAway has a beta of -1.04, suggesting that its stock price is 204% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares NaaS Technology and DriveItAway’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NaaS Technology $146.89 million 0.44 -$38.99 million N/A N/A DriveItAway $2.19 million 2.31 $320,000.00 N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

DriveItAway has lower revenue, but higher earnings than NaaS Technology.

1.1% of NaaS Technology shares are held by institutional investors. 18.0% of NaaS Technology shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 14.3% of DriveItAway shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for NaaS Technology and DriveItAway, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NaaS Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A DriveItAway 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares NaaS Technology and DriveItAway’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NaaS Technology N/A N/A N/A DriveItAway -59.80% N/A -65.32%

Summary

NaaS Technology beats DriveItAway on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NaaS Technology

NaaS Technology, Inc. operates as an electric vehicle charging service provider. The firm maintains the largest EV charging network in China in terms of the charging volume transacted through its charging network for third-party charging station operators, and the number of public DCFCs (direct current fast charger with 30kW power output or more) connected to its network. The company was founded by Zhen Dai and Yang Wang and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

About DriveItAway

DriveItAway Inc. develops and offers a cloud platform/consumer application that enables dealers to sell vehicles through eCommerce, with its Pay as You Go app-based subscription program. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Haddonfield, New Jersey.

