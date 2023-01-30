Critical Contrast: Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX) & Comstock (NYSE:LODE)

Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX – Get Rating) and Comstock (NYSE:LODE – Get Rating) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Aemetis and Comstock’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aemetis $211.95 million 0.71 -$47.15 million ($2.59) -1.66 Comstock $860,000.00 52.04 -$24.58 million ($0.68) -0.76

Comstock has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Aemetis. Aemetis is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Comstock, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aemetis 0 2 2 0 2.50 Comstock 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Aemetis and Comstock, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Aemetis presently has a consensus price target of $16.56, suggesting a potential upside of 284.28%. Given Aemetis’ higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Aemetis is more favorable than Comstock.

Risk & Volatility

Aemetis has a beta of 0.89, meaning that its share price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Comstock has a beta of 1.71, meaning that its share price is 71% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

50.7% of Aemetis shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.8% of Comstock shares are owned by institutional investors. 14.3% of Aemetis shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 16.4% of Comstock shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Aemetis and Comstock’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aemetis -35.11% N/A -20.85% Comstock -7,762.50% -25.38% -17.24%

Summary

Comstock beats Aemetis on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Aemetis

Aemetis, Inc. is a renewable fuels and biochemical company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of technologies that replace traditional petroleum-based products. It operates through the North America and India geographical segments. The North America segment manages Keyes Plant in California, the cellulosic ethanol facility in Riverbank, the cluster of biogas digesters on dairies near Keyes, California, the Goodland Plant, Kansas and the research and development facility in Minnesota. The India segment refers to the Kakinada plant, administrative offices in Hyderabad, and holding companies in Nevada and Mauritius. Its products include glycerin, ethanol, food and feed, biodiesel, and edible oils. The company was founded by Eric Armstrong McAfee in 2006 and is headquartered in Cupertino, CA.

About Comstock

Comstock Inc. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Nevada. The company explores for gold, silver, lithium, nickel, cobalt, and mercury ores. It operates in two segments, Mining and Real Estate. The Mining segment owns and controls approximately 9,358 acres of mining claims and parcels, including approximately 2,396 acres of patented claims and surface parcels; and approximately 6,962 acres of unpatented mining claims in the Comstock and Silver City districts, as well as focuses on exploring and developing properties in the Lucerne and Dayton resource areas; and Occidental and Gold Hill mineral properties. The Real Estate segment comprises land and real estate rental properties, as well as the Gold Hill Hotel and Daney Ranch properties. It has collaboration agreements with Oro Industries Inc. and Mercury Clean Up, LLC for the manufacture and deployment of mercury remediation systems with proprietary mechanical, hydro, electro-chemical, and oxidation processes to reclaim and remediate mercury from soils, waste, and tailings. The company was formerly known as Comstock Mining Inc. and changed its name to Comstock Inc. in May 2022. Comstock Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is based in Virginia City, Nevada.

