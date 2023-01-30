Critical Contrast: McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX) vs. Austin Gold (NYSE:AUST)

McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX – Get Rating) and Austin Gold (NYSE:AUST – Get Rating) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for McEwen Mining and Austin Gold, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score McEwen Mining 0 0 2 0 3.00 Austin Gold 0 0 1 0 3.00

McEwen Mining currently has a consensus target price of $10.00, suggesting a potential upside of 44.93%. Austin Gold has a consensus target price of $5.25, suggesting a potential upside of 386.16%. Given Austin Gold’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Austin Gold is more favorable than McEwen Mining.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Earnings and Valuation

19.4% of McEwen Mining shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.3% of Austin Gold shares are held by institutional investors. 18.5% of McEwen Mining shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 70.7% of Austin Gold shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares McEwen Mining and Austin Gold’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio McEwen Mining $136.50 million 2.40 -$56.71 million ($1.37) -5.04 Austin Gold N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Austin Gold has lower revenue, but higher earnings than McEwen Mining.

Profitability

This table compares McEwen Mining and Austin Gold’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets McEwen Mining -54.03% -16.34% -11.91% Austin Gold N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Austin Gold beats McEwen Mining on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About McEwen Mining



McEwen Mining Inc. engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of gold and silver. It also explores for copper deposits. The company owns 100% interests in the El Gallo and Fenix projects located in Mexico; and the Black Fox Mine and Stock Mill, Grey Fox, and Froome and Tamarack properties in Canada. It also owns interests in the Fuller, Davidson-Tisdale, Buffalo Ankerite, and Paymaster exploration properties located in Canada; and a 49% interest in the San José mine located in Argentina. In addition, the company owns 100% interests in the Gold Bar and Tonkin properties located in Eureka County, Nevada; and interests in the Los Azules copper project located in the cordilleran region in the province of San Juan, Argentina. The company was formerly known as US Gold Corporation and changed its name to McEwen Mining Inc. in January 2012. McEwen Mining Inc. was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About Austin Gold



Austin Gold Corp., a gold exploration company, focuses on the exploration and evaluation of mineral property interests in Nevada. The company's principal property the Kelly Creek Project with a mix of 6 patented mining claims and 1,600 unpatented mining claims covering an area of 136.8 square kilometers located in the Kelly Creek Basin, in southeastern Humboldt County, Nevada. Its other projects include the Fourmile Basin Project that comprises 312 unpatented lode mining claims covering approximately 6410 acres located in Nye County; the Lone Mountain Project consisting of 454 unpatented lode mining claims and 6 patented mining claims covering approximately 34.2 square kilometers located near Lone Mountain in Elko County; and the Miller Project with a total of 281 unpatented lode mining claims covering approximately 23.5 square kilometers in Elko County in Nevada. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

