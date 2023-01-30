Critical Contrast: Sunlands Technology Group (NYSE:STG) vs. EpicQuest Education Group International (NASDAQ:EEIQ)

Sunlands Technology Group (NYSE:STG – Get Rating) and EpicQuest Education Group International (NASDAQ:EEIQ – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Sunlands Technology Group and EpicQuest Education Group International’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sunlands Technology Group $393.53 million 0.39 $34.37 million $6.89 1.66 EpicQuest Education Group International $6.33 million 3.44 -$6.07 million N/A N/A

Sunlands Technology Group has higher revenue and earnings than EpicQuest Education Group International.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sunlands Technology Group 26.45% -78.11% 24.77% EpicQuest Education Group International N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This table compares Sunlands Technology Group and EpicQuest Education Group International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Sunlands Technology Group and EpicQuest Education Group International, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sunlands Technology Group 0 0 0 0 N/A EpicQuest Education Group International 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

1.2% of Sunlands Technology Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.2% of EpicQuest Education Group International shares are owned by institutional investors. 59.7% of Sunlands Technology Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 20.6% of EpicQuest Education Group International shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Sunlands Technology Group has a beta of 0.74, suggesting that its stock price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, EpicQuest Education Group International has a beta of 1.09, suggesting that its stock price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Sunlands Technology Group beats EpicQuest Education Group International on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sunlands Technology Group

Sunlands Technology Group operates as a holding which provides on line post-secondary and professional education. The firm offers various degree-and diploma-oriented post-secondary courses through online platforms. It also provides online professional courses and educational content to help students prepare for professional certification exams and attain professional skills. The company was founded by Peng Ou in August 2003 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

About EpicQuest Education Group International

EpicQuest Education Group International Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides education solutions for students interested in college and university programs in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company offers English proficiency educational programming services for students pursuing academic degrees; and operates a career training college. It also operates and manages the U.S. coordination projects and services during and after studying abroad, including student dormitory management, academic guidance, international student services, student dining services, student transfer application services, internship and employment guidance, lawyer services, medical services, and student entrepreneurship services. In addition, the company acts as a recruiting agent for the University of the West of Scotland and Coventry University. The company was formerly known as Elite Education Group International Limited and changed its name to EpicQuest Education Group International Limited in August 2022. EpicQuest Education Group International Limited was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Middletown, Ohio.

