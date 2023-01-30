Critical Survey: Mountain Province Diamonds (OTCMKTS:MPVDF) versus Anglo American (OTCMKTS:NGLOY)

Mountain Province Diamonds (OTCMKTS:MPVDF – Get Rating) and Anglo American (OTCMKTS:NGLOY – Get Rating) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, earnings, valuation and risk.

Volatility and Risk

Mountain Province Diamonds has a beta of 1.61, indicating that its stock price is 61% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Anglo American has a beta of 1.17, indicating that its stock price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Mountain Province Diamonds alerts:

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Mountain Province Diamonds and Anglo American, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mountain Province Diamonds 0 0 0 0 N/A Anglo American 1 9 4 0 2.21

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.6% of Mountain Province Diamonds shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Anglo American shares are held by institutional investors. 4.8% of Mountain Province Diamonds shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Mountain Province Diamonds and Anglo American’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mountain Province Diamonds $246.31 million 0.41 $220.35 million $1.06 0.45 Anglo American $41.55 billion 1.43 $8.56 billion N/A N/A

Anglo American has higher revenue and earnings than Mountain Province Diamonds.

Profitability

This table compares Mountain Province Diamonds and Anglo American’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mountain Province Diamonds 74.42% 15.28% 6.24% Anglo American N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Mountain Province Diamonds beats Anglo American on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mountain Province Diamonds

(Get Rating)

Mountain Province Diamonds Inc. focuses on the mining and marketing of rough diamonds worldwide. Its primary asset is its 49% interest in the Gahcho Kué diamond mine comprising mining leases covering an area of 5,216 hectares; and holds a 100% interest in the Kennady North project consisting of 22 federal leases and 97 claims covering an area of 107,000 hectares located in the Northwest Territories, Canada. The company was formerly known as Mountain Province Mining Inc. and changed its name to Mountain Province Diamonds Inc. in October 2000. Mountain Province Diamonds Inc. was incorporated in 1986 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About Anglo American

(Get Rating)

Anglo American plc operates as a mining company worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron ore; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores, as well as alloys. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for Mountain Province Diamonds Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mountain Province Diamonds and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.