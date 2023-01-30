Cummins (CMI) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Monday, February 6th. Analysts expect Cummins to post earnings of $4.83 per share for the quarter. Cummins has set its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.88 by ($1.67). Cummins had a return on equity of 22.48% and a net margin of 7.32%. The company had revenue of $7.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.96 billion. On average, analysts expect Cummins to post $17 EPS for the current fiscal year and $20 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:CMI opened at $248.69 on Monday. Cummins has a fifty-two week low of $184.27 and a fifty-two week high of $254.47. The business has a 50-day moving average of $244.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $229.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

CMI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Cummins to $247.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. StockNews.com raised Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Cummins to $270.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Cummins from $264.00 to $262.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Cummins from $266.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $254.00.

In related news, Director Leo Allen Bruno V. Di sold 950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.30, for a total value of $237,785.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,859,979.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Cummins news, Director Leo Allen Bruno V. Di sold 950 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.30, for a total transaction of $237,785.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,859,979.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Norman Thomas Linebarger sold 54,809 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.21, for a total value of $13,713,759.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 137,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,363,340.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 86,009 shares of company stock valued at $21,414,734 in the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its stake in Cummins by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 1,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Cummins by 0.6% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 9,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,963,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in Cummins by 9.6% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in Cummins by 4.3% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its position in Cummins by 3.8% during the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 4,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $795,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. 80.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

