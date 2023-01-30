Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CURLF) Forecasted to Post FY2022 Earnings of ($0.13) Per Share

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CURLF – Get Rating) – Atb Cap Markets issued their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Curaleaf in a report released on Wednesday, January 25th. Atb Cap Markets analyst K. Tyghe expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.13) per share for the year. Atb Cap Markets has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Curaleaf’s current full-year earnings is ($0.18) per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Curaleaf’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.02 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.07 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.11 EPS.

Curaleaf (OTCMKTS:CURLF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $339.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $333.89 million. Curaleaf had a negative return on equity of 7.17% and a negative net margin of 9.72%.

Curaleaf Trading Up 4.7 %

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Curaleaf in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Curaleaf from C$9.50 to C$8.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Curaleaf in a report on Monday, October 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on shares of Curaleaf from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 30th. Finally, Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Curaleaf in a report on Thursday, December 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $8.50 target price on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.72.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CURLF opened at $3.76 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.88 and a 200-day moving average of $5.46. The firm has a market cap of $2.33 billion and a P/E ratio of -20.89. Curaleaf has a twelve month low of $3.31 and a twelve month high of $9.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Curaleaf Company Profile

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc operates a cannabis operator in the United States. It operates in two segments, Cannabis Operations and Non-Cannabis Operations. The Cannabis Operations segment engages in the production and sale of cannabis through retail and wholesale channels. The Non-Cannabis Operations segment provides professional services, including cultivation, processing, and retail know-how and back-office administration, intellectual property licensing, real estate leasing services, and lending facilities to medical and adult-use cannabis licensees under management service agreements.

