DA Davidson Weighs in on Hasbro, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:HAS)

Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) – Analysts at DA Davidson decreased their FY2022 earnings estimates for Hasbro in a report issued on Friday, January 27th. DA Davidson analyst L. Weiser now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $4.43 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $4.66. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Hasbro’s current full-year earnings is $4.43 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Hasbro’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.29 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.33 EPS.

Get Hasbro alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on HAS. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Hasbro from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hasbro in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut their target price on shares of Hasbro from $106.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Hasbro from $84.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Hasbro from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.09.

Hasbro Stock Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hasbro

NASDAQ HAS opened at $58.61 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company has a market capitalization of $8.09 billion, a PE ratio of 19.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.76. Hasbro has a 52-week low of $54.65 and a 52-week high of $105.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.04.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its stake in shares of Hasbro by 60.9% during the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new position in shares of Hasbro during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hasbro during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Hasbro by 134.2% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Power Corp of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Hasbro during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. 80.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hasbro Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 1st will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.78%. Hasbro’s payout ratio is presently 93.96%.

About Hasbro

(Get Rating)

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. Its Consumer Products segment engages in the sourcing, marketing, and sale of toy and game products. This segment also promotes its brands through the out-licensing of trademarks, characters, and other brand and intellectual property rights to third parties through the sale of branded consumer products, such as toys and apparels.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hasbro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hasbro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.