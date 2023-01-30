DA Davidson Weighs in on Heartland BancCorp’s Q1 2023 Earnings (OTCMKTS:HLAN)

Heartland BancCorp (OTCMKTS:HLAN – Get Rating) – Analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Heartland BancCorp in a research report issued on Thursday, January 26th. DA Davidson analyst M. Navas anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $2.44 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Heartland BancCorp’s current full-year earnings is $9.39 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Heartland BancCorp’s FY2024 earnings at $10.55 EPS.

Shares of HLAN opened at $98.00 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $196.98 million, a PE ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 0.53. Heartland BancCorp has a 12-month low of $88.01 and a 12-month high of $102.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.41.

Heartland BancCorp ( OTCMKTS:HLAN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 23rd. The bank reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $21.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.20 million.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 23rd were issued a $0.69 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 22nd. Heartland BancCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.98%.

About Heartland BancCorp

Heartland BancCorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the ownership, and management of its wholly-owned subsidiary. It offers full service commercial, small business, and consumer banking services, alternative investment services, insurance services, and financial products and services. The company was founded by Tiney M.

