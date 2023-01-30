Danaher Co. Forecasted to Earn Q3 2023 Earnings of $2.38 Per Share (NYSE:DHR)

Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for Danaher in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, January 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Couillard now anticipates that the conglomerate will post earnings per share of $2.38 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.52. The consensus estimate for Danaher’s current full-year earnings is $10.16 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Danaher’s Q4 2023 earnings at $2.74 EPS.

DHR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays increased their price target on Danaher from $277.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Danaher from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $315.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Danaher from $318.00 to $302.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Benchmark lowered Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $325.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Danaher from $350.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Danaher presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $310.29.

Danaher Stock Performance

NYSE:DHR opened at $265.98 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $266.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $269.03. Danaher has a 12-month low of $233.71 and a 12-month high of $303.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $193.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.41. Danaher had a return on equity of 17.97% and a net margin of 22.91%. The firm had revenue of $8.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Danaher by 330.4% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 99 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Goodman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Danaher in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new position in shares of Danaher in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its holdings in shares of Danaher by 5,850.0% in the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 119 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new position in shares of Danaher in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. 77.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Danaher

In other news, SVP Georgeann Couchara sold 1,884 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.61, for a total value of $511,713.24. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,588 shares in the company, valued at $702,926.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Danaher news, SVP Georgeann Couchara sold 1,884 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.61, for a total transaction of $511,713.24. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $702,926.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jennifer Honeycutt sold 8,211 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total value of $2,175,915.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,162 shares in the company, valued at $1,897,930. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 46,948 shares of company stock worth $12,646,795. 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. Danaher’s payout ratio is 10.36%.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

