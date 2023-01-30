Danone (EPA:BN) Given a €48.00 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

Danone (EPA:BN – Get Rating) received a €48.00 ($52.17) price objective from research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 3.08% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on BN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €65.00 ($70.65) target price on shares of Danone in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €50.00 ($54.35) price target on Danone in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €69.00 ($75.00) price objective on Danone in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €56.00 ($60.87) target price on Danone in a report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, UBS Group set a €41.00 ($44.57) target price on shares of Danone in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th.

Danone Stock Performance

BN stock opened at €49.53 ($53.83) on Monday. Danone has a 52 week low of €61.87 ($67.25) and a 52 week high of €72.13 ($78.40). The company’s 50-day simple moving average is €49.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is €50.64.

Danone Company Profile

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry in Europe, Noram, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through three segments: Essential Dairy & Plant-Based, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It produces and distributes yogurts; milk products; coffee creamers, beverages, and drinks; plant-based products; and ice creams, frozen desserts, and cheese products under the Actimel, Activia, Alpro, Aptamil, Danette, Danio, Danonino, evian, Nutricia, Nutrilon, Volvic, Danone, Prostokvashino, Light & Free, Oikos, Danissimo, YoPRO, International Delight, SToK, Silk, and So Delicious, as well as under the licensed brand Dunkin' Donuts.

