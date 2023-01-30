Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) Stock Holdings Lowered by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. reduced its holdings in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Get Rating) by 80.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 164,874 shares of the company’s stock after selling 664,992 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Darling Ingredients were worth $10,906,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tobam acquired a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Darling Ingredients in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. American National Bank acquired a new position in Darling Ingredients in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in Darling Ingredients by 228.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 504 shares during the period. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Darling Ingredients in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 90.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE DAR opened at $65.36 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $64.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.99. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.71 and a 12 month high of $87.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $10.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 1.25.

Darling Ingredients ( NYSE:DAR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.42 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 21.15%. As a group, analysts forecast that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DAR has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $91.00 target price for the company. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients from $79.00 to $73.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients from $102.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $102.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $101.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.73.

Darling Ingredients, Inc engages in the development and production of natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. It operates through the following segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. The Feed Ingredients segment includes ingredients business such as fats and proteins used cooking oil, trap grease and food residuals collection, the Rothsay ingredients, and the ingredients and specialty products.

