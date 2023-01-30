Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) Shares Acquired by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating) by 1,699.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,212 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,200 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $11,699,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 70.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 126 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 154.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 158 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 522.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 193 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 28.9% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 254 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR bought a new position in Deckers Outdoor in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $98,000. 98.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Deckers Outdoor Stock Up 1.3 %

DECK opened at $426.51 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $394.31 and a 200-day moving average of $352.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.02, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.89. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 12-month low of $212.93 and a 12-month high of $428.21.

Insider Activity

Deckers Outdoor ( NYSE:DECK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The textile maker reported $3.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.66 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $875.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $808.31 million. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 29.42% and a net margin of 13.13%. On average, analysts expect that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 18.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Steven J. Fasching sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.00, for a total value of $405,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 28,793 shares in the company, valued at $11,661,165. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Steven J. Fasching sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.00, for a total transaction of $405,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,793 shares in the company, valued at $11,661,165. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas Garcia sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.36, for a total value of $752,720.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,992,403.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,875 shares of company stock worth $4,515,149 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DECK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen increased their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $393.00 to $450.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $400.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $375.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $440.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $433.31.

Deckers Outdoor Company Profile

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and relaxed casual shoes and sandals under the Sanuk brand name.

