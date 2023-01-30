DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Lowers Stock Holdings in Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale trimmed its position in shares of Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating) by 71.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,155 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,351 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Carvana were worth $46,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Carvana by 270.9% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 967 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Carvana by 150.6% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Carvana by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Carvana during the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden purchased a new position in Carvana during the 2nd quarter valued at about $72,000. 63.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Carvana Trading Up 19.5 %

CVNA opened at $7.77 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 2.41. Carvana Co. has a 52 week low of $3.55 and a 52 week high of $167.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.69.

Insider Buying and Selling at Carvana

Carvana ( NYSE:CVNA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($2.67) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.02) by ($0.65). Carvana had a negative return on equity of 191.74% and a negative net margin of 5.99%. The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.64 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Carvana Co. will post -9.88 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Daniel J. Gill bought 133,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.62 per share, for a total transaction of $1,013,460.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 263,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,007,222.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Gregory B. Sullivan bought 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $80,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 17,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,920. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel J. Gill purchased 133,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.62 per share, for a total transaction of $1,013,460.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 263,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,007,222.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 251,000 shares of company stock worth $2,065,760. 10.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CVNA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial lowered Carvana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Oppenheimer lowered Carvana from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Carvana from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Needham & Company LLC lowered Carvana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Cowen lowered Carvana from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.65.

About Carvana

Carvana Co is a holding company and an eCommerce platform, engages in the buying of used cars and provision of different and convenient car buying experiences. It operates through the following segments: Vehicle Sales, Wholesale Vehicle Sales, and Other Sales and Revenue. The Vehicle Sales segment consists of used vehicle sales to customers through its website.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating).

