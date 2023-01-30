DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Makes New Investment in Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new stake in Blue Owl Capital in the 2nd quarter worth $1,254,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Blue Owl Capital in the 3rd quarter worth $672,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in Blue Owl Capital by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 194,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,951,000 after purchasing an additional 13,294 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 54,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after buying an additional 10,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GFS Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at about $369,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.68% of the company’s stock.

Blue Owl Capital Price Performance

Blue Owl Capital stock opened at $12.61 on Monday. Blue Owl Capital Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.06 and a 1-year high of $14.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -315.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.36 and its 200 day moving average is $11.01.

Blue Owl Capital Increases Dividend

Blue Owl Capital ( NYSE:OWL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $370.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $345.46 million. Blue Owl Capital had a negative net margin of 0.86% and a positive return on equity of 11.99%. Research analysts anticipate that Blue Owl Capital Inc. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 21st were paid a $0.12 dividend. This is an increase from Blue Owl Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 18th. Blue Owl Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1,200.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on OWL. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research report on Friday, October 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $13.75 to $15.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Blue Owl Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 2nd. JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $11.50 target price on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Blue Owl Capital currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.68.

About Blue Owl Capital

Blue Owl Capital Inc operates as an asset manager. It offers permanent capital base solutions that enables it to offer a holistic platform to middle market companies, large alternative asset managers, and corporate real estate owners and tenants. The company provides direct lending products that offer private credit products comprising diversified, technology, first lien, and opportunistic lending to middle-market companies; GP capital solutions products, which offers capital solutions, including GP minority equity investments, GP debt financing, and professional sports minority investments to large private capital managers; and real estate products that focuses on structuring sale-leaseback transactions, which includes triple net leases.

