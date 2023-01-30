DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Raises Holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN – Get Rating) by 23.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,633 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply were worth $87,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of BECN. Retirement Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 100.0% during the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 548 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Beacon Roofing Supply by 37.5% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Beacon Roofing Supply in the second quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Beacon Roofing Supply in the first quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, PFS Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Beacon Roofing Supply in the first quarter valued at approximately $211,000.

Shares of BECN stock opened at $55.10 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.30. Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.71 and a 1-year high of $65.30.

Beacon Roofing Supply ( NASDAQ:BECN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.35 billion. Beacon Roofing Supply had a return on equity of 31.40% and a net margin of 5.52%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. will post 7.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Beacon Roofing Supply from $67.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Beacon Roofing Supply from $80.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Beacon Roofing Supply in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Beacon Roofing Supply from $59.00 to $54.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Beacon Roofing Supply from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.63.

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc engages in the distribution of residential and non-residential roofing materials. It also distributes complementary building products including siding, windows, specialty exterior building products, insulation, and waterproofing systems for building exteriors. The company was founded on August 22, 1997 and is headquartered in Herndon, VA.

