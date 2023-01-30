Delta Apparel, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA) Short Interest Update

Delta Apparel, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 31,600 shares, an increase of 35.6% from the December 31st total of 23,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 31,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director A Alexander Taylor II acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.99 per share, with a total value of $25,980.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 26,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $349,184.19. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 4,500 shares of company stock valued at $58,475. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Delta Apparel

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in Delta Apparel in the second quarter valued at $220,000. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in Delta Apparel by 30.2% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 16,587 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 3,846 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Delta Apparel by 5.6% in the second quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,256 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in Delta Apparel by 49.0% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 29,500 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 9,700 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Delta Apparel by 54.3% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 19,464 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 6,851 shares during the period. 59.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Delta Apparel Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN DLA opened at $11.91 on Monday. Delta Apparel has a twelve month low of $9.66 and a twelve month high of $33.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.38 million, a PE ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 1.37.

Delta Apparel (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 17th. The textile maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.65). Delta Apparel had a net margin of 4.07% and a return on equity of 11.20%. The firm had revenue of $115.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.80 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Delta Apparel will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Delta Apparel Company Profile

Delta Apparel, Inc engages in the design, merchandise, and marketing of lifestyle branded active wear apparel and headwear. It operates through the Delta Group and Salt Life Group segments. The Delta Group segment consists of the business units DTG2Go, Delta Activewear, and Soffe, which are primarily focused on core activewear styles.

