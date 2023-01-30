Digital Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBGI) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Digital Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBGI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 245,500 shares, a growth of 35.9% from the December 31st total of 180,600 shares. Approximately 23.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 2,500,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DBGI. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Digital Brands Group during the second quarter valued at $407,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Digital Brands Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Norwest Venture Partners XII LP increased its holdings in Digital Brands Group by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Norwest Venture Partners XII LP now owns 796,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 132,830 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:DBGI opened at $2.94 on Monday. Digital Brands Group has a 1-year low of $2.38 and a 1-year high of $208.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.64. The company has a market capitalization of $3.15 million, a PE ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 0.81.

Digital Brands Group ( NASDAQ:DBGI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($9.26) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.43 million during the quarter.

Digital Brands Group, Inc provides apparel under various brands on direct-to-consumer and wholesale basis. The company offers denims under the DSTLD brand; and luxury men's suiting under the ACE Studios brand. It also designs, manufactures, and sells women's apparel, such as dresses, tops, jumpsuits, bottoms, sets, jackets, and rompers under the Bailey brand.

