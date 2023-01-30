Diodes (DIOD) to Release Earnings on Monday

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.66 per share for the quarter. Diodes has set its Q4 2022 guidance at EPS.Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The semiconductor company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.14. Diodes had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 24.01%. The business had revenue of $521.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $521.10 million. On average, analysts expect Diodes to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

DIOD stock opened at $89.54 on Monday. Diodes has a 52-week low of $58.52 and a 52-week high of $98.96. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.46 and a beta of 1.41.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DIOD shares. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Diodes from $130.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Diodes from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Diodes from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of Diodes from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Diodes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday.

In related news, CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 28,678 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.27, for a total transaction of $2,445,373.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,364,374.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Brett R. Whitmire sold 3,436 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.86, for a total value of $295,014.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,033,937.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 28,678 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.27, for a total transaction of $2,445,373.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 51,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,364,374.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 58,047 shares of company stock valued at $5,062,509. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Diodes by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 39,018 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,477,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Diodes by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,878 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Diodes by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,741 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Diodes by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 59,156 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,820,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC increased its position in shares of Diodes by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 25,189 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,191,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.24% of the company’s stock.

Diodes, Inc manufactures and supplies semiconductor products. It offers diodes, rectifiers, transistors, MOSFETs, protection devices, functional specific arrays, single gate, dual gate and standard logic, amplifiers and comparators, Hall-effect and temperature sensors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Asia, North America, and Europe.

