DNB Bank ASA (OTCMKTS:DNBBY) & BOC Hong Kong (OTCMKTS:BHKLY) Head to Head Contrast

DNB Bank ASA (OTCMKTS:DNBBY – Get Rating) and BOC Hong Kong (OTCMKTS:BHKLY – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, dividends and risk.

Volatility & Risk

DNB Bank ASA has a beta of 1.34, meaning that its share price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BOC Hong Kong has a beta of 0.47, meaning that its share price is 53% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares DNB Bank ASA and BOC Hong Kong’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DNB Bank ASA $7.12 billion 4.12 $2.95 billion N/A N/A BOC Hong Kong $11.01 billion N/A $3.13 billion N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

BOC Hong Kong has higher revenue and earnings than DNB Bank ASA.

0.1% of DNB Bank ASA shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

DNB Bank ASA pays an annual dividend of $0.86 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.5%. BOC Hong Kong pays an annual dividend of $2.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.2%.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for DNB Bank ASA and BOC Hong Kong, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DNB Bank ASA 1 3 3 0 2.29 BOC Hong Kong 0 0 0 0 N/A

DNB Bank ASA presently has a consensus price target of $175.50, suggesting a potential upside of 827.10%. Given DNB Bank ASA’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe DNB Bank ASA is more favorable than BOC Hong Kong.

Profitability

This table compares DNB Bank ASA and BOC Hong Kong’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DNB Bank ASA 36.11% 11.69% 0.89% BOC Hong Kong N/A N/A N/A

Summary

DNB Bank ASA beats BOC Hong Kong on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About DNB Bank ASA

DNB Bank ASA provides financial services for retail and corporate customers in Norway and internationally. The company offers personal banking products and services, including savings and investment products; loans, such as home mortgages, and car and consumer loans; pet, home and property, travel, and personal insurance products, as well as insurance products for vehicles; retirement savings products; foreign exchange and treasury activities; and Internet and mobile banking services, as well as cards. It also provides business banking products and services comprising savings and investment products consisting of savings accounts, fixed rate deposits, exchange traded products, bonds and commercial papers, asset management, and equity services; financing, such as installment loans, overdraft facility, bank guarantees, leasing, factoring, and trade and export financing services; transaction banking services; research, commodities, bonds and commercial papers, corporate finance, debt capital market, equities, foreign exchange and interest rates, and securities services; and Internet services, including online equity trading, online FX trading, e-confirmation, equities execution, and investor and margin accounts, as well as pension services. In addition, the company provides investment banking services, such as mergers and acquisition, and equity and debt capital market services; foreign exchange, interest rates, equities, commodities, fixed income, research, private equity, and securities services; and corporate banking services. Further, it offers private banking services. The company offers its products and services to various sectors, including energy; financial institutions; healthcare; manufacturing; packaging and forest products; seafood; shipping, offshore, and logistics; and telecom, media, and technology. DNB Bank ASA was founded in 1822 and is headquartered in Oslo, Norway.

About BOC Hong Kong

BOC Hong Kong (Holdings) Limited, an investment holding company, provides banking and related financial services to corporate and individual customers in Hong Kong, China, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Personal Banking, Corporate Banking, Treasury, and Insurance. It offers savings, current, and time deposit accounts; mortgage plans; payrolls, corporate deposits, and E-cheques services. The company also offers cross-border financial and remittance services for individual and corporate customers. In addition, the company offers investment services in securities, funds, foreign exchange, precious metals and FX margin, bonds, and structured products, as well as business and personal loans. Further, the company provides business and accident protection, medical, travel, leisure, family protection, and personal life insurance. Additionally, the company offers safe deposit box, e-Bill, and payment services. Furthermore, it provides wealth management, overdraft, private banking services, as well as account opening, payment and collection, digital banking, loan, and cross border services. BOC Hong Kong (Holdings) Limited was founded in 1917 and is based in Central, Hong Kong. The company is a subsidiary of BOC Hong Kong (BVI) Limited.

