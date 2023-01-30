Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. Acquires 1,346 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 200.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,019 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,346 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $536,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Means Investment CO. Inc. boosted its position in Tesla by 219.9% in the 3rd quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 6,455 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,712,000 after buying an additional 4,437 shares during the last quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in Tesla by 125.6% in the 3rd quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,511 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $666,000 after buying an additional 1,398 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 234.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 6,794 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,802,000 after purchasing an additional 4,762 shares during the period. Alaethes Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 45.1% in the 2nd quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC now owns 547 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 56.4% in the 3rd quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 3,115 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $835,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares during the period. 43.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tesla stock opened at $177.90 on Monday. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.81 and a 52 week high of $384.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $561.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.10, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 2.02. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $147.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $218.97.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.21. Tesla had a return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 15.41%. The company had revenue of $24.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,312 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.07, for a total transaction of $233,627.84. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 64,259 shares in the company, valued at $11,442,600.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,312 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.07, for a total value of $233,627.84. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,259 shares in the company, valued at $11,442,600.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,751 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.50, for a total transaction of $834,597.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 185,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,223,910. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,162,333 shares of company stock worth $4,490,152,834 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial cut their price target on Tesla from $299.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. TheStreet downgraded Tesla from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Guggenheim downgraded Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Tesla from $350.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $211.57.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

