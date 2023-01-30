Duolingo, Inc. (NYSE:DUOL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Duolingo, Inc. (NYSE:DUOL – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $107.44.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Duolingo from $111.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 11th. Barclays increased their price objective on Duolingo from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Duolingo from $119.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Duolingo from $130.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on Duolingo from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th.

Get Duolingo alerts:

Insider Activity at Duolingo

In other Duolingo news, SVP Natalie Glance sold 1,213 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.31, for a total transaction of $90,138.03. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 130,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,666,616.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Duolingo news, major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp acquired 31,530 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $72.75 per share, for a total transaction of $2,293,807.50. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 3,393,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $246,872,978.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Natalie Glance sold 1,213 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.31, for a total transaction of $90,138.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 130,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,666,616.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 208,082 shares of company stock valued at $15,005,337 and sold 33,806 shares valued at $2,587,576. 22.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Duolingo

Duolingo Trading Up 6.4 %

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Duolingo by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 11,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $839,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in Duolingo by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,252,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,367,000 after acquiring an additional 183,200 shares during the period. Long Walk Management LP raised its stake in Duolingo by 41.9% during the 4th quarter. Long Walk Management LP now owns 129,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,211,000 after acquiring an additional 38,250 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC raised its stake in Duolingo by 27.9% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 10,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $750,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Duolingo by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 81,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,794,000 after acquiring an additional 4,973 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DUOL stock opened at $93.03 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a PE ratio of -57.78 and a beta of -0.29. Duolingo has a 1-year low of $60.50 and a 1-year high of $113.36. The business has a 50-day moving average of $73.92 and a 200 day moving average of $85.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 4.29 and a quick ratio of 4.29.

Duolingo (NYSE:DUOL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.13. Duolingo had a negative return on equity of 12.06% and a negative net margin of 18.65%. The company had revenue of $96.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.15 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Duolingo will post -1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

About Duolingo

(Get Rating)

Duolingo, Inc develops a language-learning website and mobile app in the United States and China. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, Japanese, German, Italian, Chinese, Portuguese, and others. It also provides a digital language proficiency assessment exam.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Duolingo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duolingo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.