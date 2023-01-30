Duolingo, Inc. (NYSE:DUOL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Duolingo, Inc. (NYSE:DUOL – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $107.44.
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Duolingo from $111.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 11th. Barclays increased their price objective on Duolingo from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Duolingo from $119.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Duolingo from $130.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on Duolingo from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th.
Insider Activity at Duolingo
In other Duolingo news, SVP Natalie Glance sold 1,213 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.31, for a total transaction of $90,138.03. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 130,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,666,616.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Duolingo news, major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp acquired 31,530 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $72.75 per share, for a total transaction of $2,293,807.50. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 3,393,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $246,872,978.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Natalie Glance sold 1,213 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.31, for a total transaction of $90,138.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 130,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,666,616.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 208,082 shares of company stock valued at $15,005,337 and sold 33,806 shares valued at $2,587,576. 22.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Duolingo
Duolingo Trading Up 6.4 %
Shares of DUOL stock opened at $93.03 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a PE ratio of -57.78 and a beta of -0.29. Duolingo has a 1-year low of $60.50 and a 1-year high of $113.36. The business has a 50-day moving average of $73.92 and a 200 day moving average of $85.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 4.29 and a quick ratio of 4.29.
Duolingo (NYSE:DUOL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.13. Duolingo had a negative return on equity of 12.06% and a negative net margin of 18.65%. The company had revenue of $96.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.15 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Duolingo will post -1.66 earnings per share for the current year.
About Duolingo
Duolingo, Inc develops a language-learning website and mobile app in the United States and China. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, Japanese, German, Italian, Chinese, Portuguese, and others. It also provides a digital language proficiency assessment exam.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Duolingo (DUOL)
- Constellation Brands: Are Consumers Trading Down for Rail Drinks?
- Capital One Stock: Will Subprime Borrowers Spoil the Rally?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/23- 1/27
- Why Lucid Spiked Nearly 100% In One Day
- Ride These Railroad Stocks for Growth and Income
Receive News & Ratings for Duolingo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duolingo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.