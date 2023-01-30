East West Bancorp, Inc. Expected to Earn Q1 2023 Earnings of $2.32 Per Share (NASDAQ:EWBC)

East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush cut their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for East West Bancorp in a note issued to investors on Friday, January 27th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $2.32 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.38. The consensus estimate for East West Bancorp’s current full-year earnings is $8.76 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for East West Bancorp’s Q2 2023 earnings at $2.42 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.47 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.49 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $9.70 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $2.42 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $10.20 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on EWBC. StockNews.com began coverage on East West Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of East West Bancorp from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of East West Bancorp from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of East West Bancorp from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, East West Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.00.

East West Bancorp Price Performance

NASDAQ EWBC opened at $75.94 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.40. East West Bancorp has a 1 year low of $61.65 and a 1 year high of $93.51. The business’s fifty day moving average is $67.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $826.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $654.24 million. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 19.66% and a net margin of 43.06%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.52 earnings per share.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On East West Bancorp

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EWBC. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 25.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,774,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $374,195,000 after acquiring an additional 1,155,315 shares during the last quarter. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC bought a new stake in East West Bancorp in the third quarter worth $57,050,000. CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in East West Bancorp by 20.5% in the second quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 3,646,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $236,300,000 after purchasing an additional 620,505 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in East West Bancorp by 55.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,290,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $101,990,000 after purchasing an additional 461,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in East West Bancorp by 40.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,528,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,041,000 after purchasing an additional 438,645 shares in the last quarter. 88.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at East West Bancorp

In other news, Vice Chairman Douglas Paul Krause sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.43, for a total value of $362,150.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 52,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,797,867.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

East West Bancorp Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 6th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 3rd. This is an increase from East West Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 20.20%.

About East West Bancorp

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals. It operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, such as personal and business checking and savings accounts, money market, and time deposits.

