EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) Position Increased by First Republic Investment Management Inc.

First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP – Get Rating) by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 24,845 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,508 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in EastGroup Properties were worth $3,586,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in EastGroup Properties by 1.6% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,941 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in EastGroup Properties by 111.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 181,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,026,000 after purchasing an additional 95,900 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in EastGroup Properties during the second quarter valued at $210,000. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its stake in EastGroup Properties by 10.1% during the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 3,344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in EastGroup Properties by 0.3% during the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 59,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,156,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EGP opened at $168.77 on Monday. EastGroup Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $137.47 and a twelve month high of $217.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $7.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.15, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $154.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $157.27.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. EastGroup Properties’s payout ratio is 95.24%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EGP. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of EastGroup Properties from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of EastGroup Properties from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. KeyCorp raised shares of EastGroup Properties from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of EastGroup Properties from $248.00 to $198.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of EastGroup Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $167.70.

EastGroup Properties, Inc is an internally-managed equity real estate investment trust. The firm is engaged in the development, acquisition, and operation of industrial properties in the United States. Its portfolio consists of distribution facilities in Florida, California, Texas, Arizona, and North Carolina.

