Edgio, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGIO) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Edgio, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGIO – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,190,000 shares, a drop of 9.1% from the December 31st total of 3,510,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,220,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days. Currently, 2.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Edgio
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Edgio in the fourth quarter worth about $2,062,000. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan bought a new position in Edgio in the fourth quarter worth about $113,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Edgio in the fourth quarter worth about $6,478,000. Perkins Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Edgio in the fourth quarter worth about $473,000. Finally, Penbrook Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edgio during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $470,000. 35.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Edgio Stock Up 1.9 %
Shares of Edgio stock opened at $1.57 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.32 and a 200-day moving average of $2.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The company has a market capitalization of $347.90 million, a PE ratio of -3.14 and a beta of 0.82. Edgio has a 1-year low of $0.79 and a 1-year high of $5.55.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
EGIO has been the topic of several research reports. Cowen lowered Edgio from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $5.75 to $2.50 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Northland Securities lowered Edgio from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on Edgio to $1.70 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Edgio from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Lake Street Capital set a $2.50 price objective on Edgio in a research report on Thursday, December 15th.
About Edgio
Edgio, Inc provides edge-enabled software solutions through an integrated delivery, applications, and streaming platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates private global networks with distributed computing resources and extensive connectivity to last-mile broadband network providers; offers live and on-demand video delivery services; and provides online video platforms that integrates and manages advanced video delivery.
