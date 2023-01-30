Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EKSO) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EKSO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 68,600 shares, a growth of 36.4% from the December 31st total of 50,300 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 52,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Ekso Bionics in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Ekso Bionics Trading Up 1.1 %

NASDAQ EKSO opened at $1.76 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.67. Ekso Bionics has a 12-month low of $1.03 and a 12-month high of $3.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.53 and a beta of 1.49.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ekso Bionics

Ekso Bionics ( NASDAQ:EKSO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $3.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.58 million. Ekso Bionics had a negative return on equity of 45.07% and a negative net margin of 109.88%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EKSO. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ekso Bionics by 90.7% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 319,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after acquiring an additional 152,028 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Ekso Bionics by 153.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 44,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 27,006 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Ekso Bionics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in Ekso Bionics by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC now owns 28,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 5,917 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.74% of the company’s stock.

Ekso Bionics Company Profile

Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development and sale of exoskeleton technology that currently has applications in healthcare and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: EksoHealth and EksoWorks. The EksoHealth segment consists of the engineering, manufacture, and sale of exoskeletons for applications in the medical markets.

Further Reading

