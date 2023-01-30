Elevance Health Inc. to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $9.17 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:ELV)

Elevance Health Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Elevance Health in a report released on Thursday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Windley now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $9.17 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $9.10. The consensus estimate for Elevance Health’s current full-year earnings is $32.70 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Elevance Health’s Q3 2023 earnings at $8.66 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $32.68 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on ELV. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Elevance Health from $485.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. UBS Group boosted their price target on Elevance Health from $585.00 to $610.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Elevance Health from $557.00 to $609.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Elevance Health from $545.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $580.00 target price on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $579.84.

Shares of Elevance Health stock opened at $492.53 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $118.21 billion, a PE ratio of 19.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $502.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $492.43. Elevance Health has a one year low of $431.50 and a one year high of $549.52.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $5.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.20 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $39.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.62 billion. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.85% and a return on equity of 19.56%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.14 earnings per share.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new position in Elevance Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Elevance Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Elevance Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Elevance Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in Elevance Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. 87.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. This is a boost from Elevance Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.65%.

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health company, which engages in improving lives and communities, and making healthcare simpler. The firm supports consumers, families, and communities across the entire care journey, connecting them to the care, support, and resources they need to lead healthier lives.

