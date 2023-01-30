Embrace Change Acquisition Corp.’s Lock-Up Period Set To Expire on February 6th (NASDAQ:EMCGU)

Embrace Change Acquisition’s (NASDAQ:EMCGU – Get Rating) lock-up period is set to expire on Monday, February 6th. Embrace Change Acquisition had issued 6,500,000 shares in its initial public offering on August 10th. The total size of the offering was $65,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the expiration of the company’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing major shareholders and company insiders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

Embrace Change Acquisition Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of EMCGU opened at $10.25 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.28. Embrace Change Acquisition has a 52-week low of $10.03 and a 52-week high of $10.45.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Embrace Change Acquisition

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EMCGU. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Embrace Change Acquisition during the third quarter worth $3,510,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Embrace Change Acquisition during the third quarter worth $3,076,000. Context Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Embrace Change Acquisition during the third quarter worth $3,036,000. Taconic Capital Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Embrace Change Acquisition during the third quarter worth $1,822,000. Finally, Wealthspring Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Embrace Change Acquisition during the third quarter worth $1,666,000.

Embrace Change Acquisition Company Profile

Embrace Change Acquisition Corp. focuses on entering into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to pursue prospective targets that are in the technology, internet, and consumer sectors.

