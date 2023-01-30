Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) Forecasted to Post Q4 2023 Earnings of ($2.10) Per Share

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA – Get Rating) – Analysts at SVB Leerink issued their Q4 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued on Friday, January 27th. SVB Leerink analyst R. Ruiz forecasts that the biotechnology company will earn ($2.10) per share for the quarter. SVB Leerink has a “Market Perform” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Enanta Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($4.05) per share. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Enanta Pharmaceuticals’ FY2026 earnings at $12.00 EPS.

ENTA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $54.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Oppenheimer set a $50.00 price objective on Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $96.00 price target on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, HC Wainwright started coverage on Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.88.

Shares of ENTA opened at $52.02 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.80 and a beta of 0.48. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $46.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.74. Enanta Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $37.59 and a 52 week high of $79.50.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 21st. The biotechnology company reported ($1.27) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.37) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $20.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.86 million. Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 34.73% and a negative net margin of 141.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.22) EPS.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENTA. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 164.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,207 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 343.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 852 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 83.7% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,565 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 13,411.8% in the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,297 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,280 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,095 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.68% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Jay R. Luly sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.72, for a total transaction of $1,341,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 773,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,604,559.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 11.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. Its research and development disease targets include respiratory syncytial virus, SARS-CoV-2, human metapneumovirus, and hepatitis B virus. The company has a collaborative development and license agreement with Abbott Laboratories to identify, develop, and commercialize HCV NS3 and NS3/4A protease inhibitor compounds, including paritaprevir and glecaprevir for the treatment of chronic hepatitis C virus.

