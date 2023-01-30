Endeavour Mining plc (OTCMKTS:EDVMF) Short Interest Update

Endeavour Mining plc (OTCMKTS:EDVMF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,084,600 shares, a growth of 33.8% from the December 31st total of 810,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 101.4 days.

Endeavour Mining Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of Endeavour Mining stock opened at $23.83 on Monday. Endeavour Mining has a 12-month low of $16.47 and a 12-month high of $27.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.21.

Get Endeavour Mining alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on EDVMF. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Endeavour Mining from C$42.50 to C$38.50 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on Endeavour Mining from C$36.00 to C$46.00 in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Endeavour Mining from GBX 2,400 ($29.71) to GBX 2,580 ($31.94) in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on Endeavour Mining from C$45.00 to C$52.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd.

Endeavour Mining Company Profile

Endeavour Mining Plc is one of gold producer in West Africa and member of the World Gold Council. The firm is operating assets across Senegal, Cote d’Ivoire and Burkina Faso and a strong portfolio of advanced development projects and exploration assets in the prospective Birimian Greenstone Belt across West Africa.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Endeavour Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endeavour Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.