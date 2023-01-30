Energizer (ENR) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Energizer (NYSE:ENR – Get Rating) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Monday, February 6th. Analysts expect Energizer to post earnings of $0.73 per share for the quarter. Energizer has set its FY 2023 guidance at $3.00-$3.30 EPS and its FY23 guidance at $3.00-3.30 EPS.Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.06. Energizer had a negative net margin of 7.59% and a positive return on equity of 58.92%. The business had revenue of $790.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $773.66 million. On average, analysts expect Energizer to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

ENR stock opened at $36.47 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.79. Energizer has a 12 month low of $24.81 and a 12 month high of $37.89. The firm has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.19 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.93.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 28th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 25th. Energizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently -36.81%.

Several research firms have commented on ENR. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Energizer in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Energizer from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Energizer from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Energizer from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Energizer from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.14.

In other news, EVP Robin Vauth sold 860 shares of Energizer stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.61, for a total value of $28,044.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,142.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Energizer by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 17,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its holdings in Energizer by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 86,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,181,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Energizer by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in Energizer by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 29,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $921,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Energizer by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.05% of the company’s stock.

Energizer Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products. The firm is also involved in designing and marketing automotive appearance, performance, refrigerant, and freshener products. It operates under the Battery and Lights, and Auto Care segments.

