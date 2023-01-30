Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) Shares Acquired by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,452 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 5,058 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Entegris were worth $4,852,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Entegris by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 67,035 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,564,000 after buying an additional 2,513 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Entegris by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 102,609 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,519,000 after purchasing an additional 4,980 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Entegris by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,791 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its holdings in Entegris by 26.5% in the 3rd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 12,920 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 2,705 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning raised its holdings in Entegris by 25.2% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,968 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Entegris stock opened at $80.82 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.01 and a beta of 1.23. Entegris, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.75 and a 12 month high of $141.82.

Entegris ( NASDAQ:ENTG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $993.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Entegris had a net margin of 9.08% and a return on equity of 25.30%. As a group, analysts predict that Entegris, Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 1st will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.80%.

ENTG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Entegris from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Entegris in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Entegris from $104.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Entegris from $110.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Entegris from $145.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $107.60.

Entegris, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of specialty materials for the microelectronics industry. It operates through the following business segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM), Advanced Materials Handling (AMH), and Microcontamination Control (MC).

