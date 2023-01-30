Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Shares Sold by Ieq Capital LLC

Ieq Capital LLC cut its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) by 19.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,990 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 2,395 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EPD. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 8.0% in the third quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 74,763 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,778,000 after purchasing an additional 5,532 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 10.0% in the third quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 52,650 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 80.1% in the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 3,025 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,345 shares during the last quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. increased its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 19.4% during the third quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 542,840 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $12,909,000 after purchasing an additional 88,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at $255,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research raised shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. downgraded Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Tudor Pickering cut Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.50.

Insider Activity at Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners Stock Up 0.8 %

In other Enterprise Products Partners news, CEO Aj Teague purchased 21,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.60 per share, for a total transaction of $499,140.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,335,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,111,310. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Carin Marcy Barth acquired 5,000 shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.99 per share, for a total transaction of $119,950.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 75,776 shares in the company, valued at $1,817,866.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Aj Teague purchased 21,150 shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $23.60 per share, for a total transaction of $499,140.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,335,225 shares in the company, valued at $55,111,310. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 39,800 shares of company stock worth $955,819. 32.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of EPD opened at $26.53 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $57.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.44 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.28. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 12-month low of $22.75 and a 12-month high of $28.65.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $15.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.85 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 9.12% and a return on equity of 19.59%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Enterprise Products Partners Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 30th. This is a boost from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.39%. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is presently 81.90%.

About Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners LP operates as holding company, which engages in the production and trade of natural gas and petrochemicals. It operates through the following segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

