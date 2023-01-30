Eos Focused Equity Management L.P. Has $5.80 Million Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Eos Focused Equity Management L.P. boosted its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 1,900.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 60,600 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 57,570 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for approximately 6.9% of Eos Focused Equity Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Eos Focused Equity Management L.P.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $5,796,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DC Investments Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter worth about $114,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter worth about $225,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter worth about $206,000. Augustine Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 15.1% during the first quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC now owns 99 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. 34.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GOOGL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Alphabet from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Alphabet from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on Alphabet from $150.00 to $120.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Tigress Financial dropped their target price on Alphabet from $186.00 to $160.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Atlantic Securities dropped their target price on Alphabet to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.20.

Alphabet Stock Up 1.9 %

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $99.37 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business has a fifty day moving average of $93.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.96. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 trillion, a P/E ratio of 19.73, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.09. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $83.34 and a 52-week high of $151.55.

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.85, for a total value of $77,676.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,243,449.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.85, for a total transaction of $77,676.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,243,449.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder 2017 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 57,303 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.94, for a total value of $2,059,469.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 661,702 shares of company stock worth $23,399,217 and sold 94,724 shares worth $5,550,323. 11.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Alphabet

(Get Rating)

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.