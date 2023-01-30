Epiroc AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EPOKY) & Nihon Kohden (OTCMKTS:NHNKY) Head-To-Head Analysis

Epiroc AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EPOKY – Get Rating) and Nihon Kohden (OTCMKTS:NHNKY – Get Rating) are both industrial products companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, dividends and risk.

Volatility & Risk

Epiroc AB (publ) has a beta of 1.77, meaning that its share price is 77% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nihon Kohden has a beta of -0.23, meaning that its share price is 123% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Epiroc AB (publ) and Nihon Kohden’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Epiroc AB (publ) 17.65% 29.02% 15.16% Nihon Kohden 11.26% 15.80% 12.27%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Dividends

0.1% of Nihon Kohden shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Epiroc AB (publ) pays an annual dividend of $0.19 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.9%. Nihon Kohden pays an annual dividend of $0.10 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.8%. Epiroc AB (publ) pays out 27.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Nihon Kohden pays out 8.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Epiroc AB (publ) and Nihon Kohden’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Epiroc AB (publ) $4.62 billion 5.36 $822.96 million $0.70 29.16 Nihon Kohden $1.87 billion 1.23 $213.56 million $1.17 11.16

Epiroc AB (publ) has higher revenue and earnings than Nihon Kohden. Nihon Kohden is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Epiroc AB (publ), indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Epiroc AB (publ) and Nihon Kohden, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Epiroc AB (publ) 4 7 2 0 1.85 Nihon Kohden 0 0 0 0 N/A

Epiroc AB (publ) presently has a consensus price target of $201.25, suggesting a potential upside of 886.04%. Given Epiroc AB (publ)’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Epiroc AB (publ) is more favorable than Nihon Kohden.

Summary

Epiroc AB (publ) beats Nihon Kohden on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Epiroc AB (publ)

Epiroc AB engages in the development and production of drill rigs, rock excavation and construction equipment. It operates through the Equipment and Service; and Tools and Attachments segments. The Equipment and Service segment provides equipment for mining and rock excavation, exploration and infrastructure. The Tools and Attachments segment offers tools that are attached to larger machines used for drilling, demolition and recycling. The company was founded by Andre Oscar Wallenberg in 1873 and is headquartered in Nacka, Sweden.

About Nihon Kohden

Nihon Kohden Corporation engages in research and development, production, sale, repair, and maintenance of medical electronic equipment in Japan, Americas, Europe, rest of Asia, and internationally. The company offers physiological measuring equipment, including electroencephalographs, electrocardiographs, evoked potential and electromyogram measuring instruments, and polygraphs for cath labs, as well as diagnostic information systems and related consumables, such as recording papers, electrodes and catheters, and maintenance services. It also provides patient monitors systems comprising central monitors, bedside monitors, wireless monitors, remote access software, and other equipment; and clinical information systems and related consumables, such as electrodes and sensors. In addition, the company offers treatment equipment, which include defibrillators, automated external defibrillators (AED), ventilators, pacemakers, anesthesia machines, cochlear implants, and related consumables and services, which include AED pads and batteries; and other medical equipment, including hematology and clinical chemistry analyzers, ultrasound diagnostic equipment, and equipment for research and others, as well as consumables, including test reagents, and installation and maintenance services. Additionally, it engages in insurance brokerage and technology licensing business. The company was incorporated in 1951 and is headquartered in Shinjuku, Japan.

