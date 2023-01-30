EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) Stock Holdings Cut by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. cut its stake in shares of EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 113,242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,682 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in EPR Properties were worth $4,060,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,230,223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $614,406,000 after acquiring an additional 126,217 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of EPR Properties by 14.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,114,285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $226,203,000 after buying an additional 523,061 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of EPR Properties by 22.1% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,085,313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $97,865,000 after buying an additional 376,964 shares during the period. PGGM Investments acquired a new stake in shares of EPR Properties in the third quarter worth $48,027,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of EPR Properties by 5.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,024,623 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,058,000 after buying an additional 51,195 shares during the period. 77.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get EPR Properties alerts:

EPR Properties Price Performance

NYSE EPR opened at $42.68 on Monday. EPR Properties has a fifty-two week low of $34.58 and a fifty-two week high of $56.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $39.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 7.42 and a quick ratio of 7.42. The firm has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.60.

EPR Properties Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 30th. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.73%. EPR Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 160.98%.

Several analysts have recently commented on EPR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised EPR Properties from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, December 16th. StockNews.com cut EPR Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on EPR Properties from $57.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on EPR Properties from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.21.

About EPR Properties

(Get Rating)

EPR Properties operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the development, finance and leasing of theaters, entertainment retail and family entertainment centers. It operates through the following segments: Experiential, Education, and Corporate/Unallocated. The Experiential segment includes investments in megaplex theaters, entertainment retail centers, family entertainment centers and other retail parcels.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for EPR Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPR Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.