Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Brown & Brown, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:BRO)

Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for Brown & Brown in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst Y. Kinar now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $0.86 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.90. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Brown & Brown’s current full-year earnings is $2.49 per share.

Get Brown & Brown alerts:

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.04. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 18.80% and a return on equity of 14.88%. The business had revenue of $901.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $897.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Brown & Brown Price Performance

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Brown & Brown in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $69.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $66.00 to $62.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Brown & Brown to $62.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Brown & Brown presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.30.

Shares of NYSE BRO opened at $57.60 on Monday. Brown & Brown has a fifty-two week low of $52.91 and a fifty-two week high of $74.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.58. The company has a market capitalization of $16.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.41 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Brown & Brown

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BRO. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 658.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,975,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $173,617,000 after purchasing an additional 2,583,481 shares during the period. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 201.1% during the 3rd quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP now owns 1,550,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $93,762,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035,472 shares during the period. Close Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Brown & Brown during the 2nd quarter worth about $59,598,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 879.7% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,031,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,165,000 after purchasing an additional 926,017 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,579,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $558,864,000 after purchasing an additional 725,167 shares during the period. 69.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brown & Brown Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 2nd. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.49%.

Brown & Brown Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Brown & Brown, Inc is an insurance agency, wholesale brokerage, insurance program and service organization. It engages in the provision of insurance brokerage services and casualty insurance underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Brown & Brown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brown & Brown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.