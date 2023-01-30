Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for EQT Co.’s Q4 2022 Earnings (NYSE:EQT)

EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q4 2022 EPS estimates for EQT in a report released on Wednesday, January 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Byrne expects that the oil and gas producer will post earnings of $0.39 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for EQT’s current full-year earnings is $3.73 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for EQT’s Q1 2023 earnings at $1.06 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.01 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.54 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.16 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.89 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.99 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.18 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $1.71 EPS.

Get EQT alerts:

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on EQT. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of EQT in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of EQT from $46.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of EQT from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Citigroup lowered shares of EQT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $60.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of EQT from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.00.

EQT Trading Down 0.5 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On EQT

EQT stock opened at $32.93 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. EQT has a twelve month low of $20.37 and a twelve month high of $51.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.07 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.09.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EQT. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of EQT during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of EQT during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of EQT during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of EQT during the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Alta Advisers Ltd acquired a new position in EQT in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.60% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other EQT news, EVP William E. Jordan sold 98,783 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.51, for a total value of $4,100,482.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 297,787 shares in the company, valued at $12,361,138.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

EQT Company Profile

(Get Rating)

EQT Corp. is a natural gas production company engaged in the supplying, transmitting, and distribution of natural gas. It has operations in the Marcellus and Utica Shales of the Appalachian Basin. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for EQT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EQT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.