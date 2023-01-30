Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for LendingClub Co.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:LC)

LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC – Get Rating) – Analysts at Wedbush reduced their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for LendingClub in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, January 26th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now forecasts that the credit services provider will post earnings of $0.09 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.35. The consensus estimate for LendingClub’s current full-year earnings is $0.93 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for LendingClub’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.05 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.09 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.05 EPS.

LendingClub (NYSE:LC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The credit services provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.01). LendingClub had a net margin of 24.40% and a return on equity of 14.20%. The firm had revenue of $262.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $258.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. LendingClub’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis.

LC has been the subject of several other research reports. Janney Montgomery Scott cut LendingClub from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com started coverage on LendingClub in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Maxim Group reduced their target price on shares of LendingClub from $40.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 31st.

Shares of NYSE LC opened at $9.80 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.49. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.92. LendingClub has a 52-week low of $8.23 and a 52-week high of $19.97.

Insider Transactions at LendingClub

In other LendingClub news, insider Ronnie Momen sold 28,607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.08, for a total transaction of $288,358.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 180,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,816,143.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Ronnie Momen sold 28,607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.08, for a total transaction of $288,358.56. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 180,173 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,816,143.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Allan R. Landon bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.01 per share, with a total value of $50,050.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 28,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,683.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 22,300 shares of company stock worth $214,646 over the last quarter. 3.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of LendingClub

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its position in LendingClub by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 62,787 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of LendingClub by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 22,700 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in LendingClub by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,298 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 1,709 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in LendingClub by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 27,383 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in LendingClub by 8.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 21,792 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 1,767 shares in the last quarter. 81.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LendingClub Company Profile

LendingClub Corp. operates as an online marketplace that facilitates loans to borrowers and investments. Its products include unsecured personal, secured auto refinance, patient, and education finance loans. The company was founded by Renaud Laplanche and Soulaiman Htite in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

