Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Navient Co.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:NAVI)

Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for Navient in a research report issued on Wednesday, January 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Hecht now anticipates that the credit services provider will earn $0.74 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.70. The consensus estimate for Navient’s current full-year earnings is $3.20 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Navient’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.82 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.80 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.25 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Navient from $17.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Navient from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $14.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Navient from $14.50 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Navient from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Navient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Navient currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.00.

Shares of NAVI stock opened at $18.58 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 12.32, a current ratio of 11.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.86. Navient has a 52 week low of $12.45 and a 52 week high of $19.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.52.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Navient by 103.9% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,033,937 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $27,967,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036,333 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of Navient by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,641,958 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $45,019,000 after acquiring an additional 491,644 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Navient by 112.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 904,972 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $13,294,000 after acquiring an additional 478,474 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Navient in the 1st quarter worth about $4,611,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its holdings in shares of Navient by 290.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 330,647 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,857,000 after acquiring an additional 245,897 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.48% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP John M. Kane sold 17,006 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.56, for a total transaction of $281,619.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 607,303 shares in the company, valued at $10,056,937.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 22.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. Navient’s dividend payout ratio is 14.48%.

Navient Corp. engages in the provision of asset management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare and government clients at the federal, state and local levels. It operates through the following segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, Business Processing and Other. The Federal Education Loans segment owns FFELP Loans and performs servicing and asset recovery services on FFELP Loan portfolio.

