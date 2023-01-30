Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Packaging Co. of America’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:PKG)

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) – KeyCorp issued their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Packaging Co. of America in a research note issued on Thursday, January 26th. KeyCorp analyst A. Josephson anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings of $2.30 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Packaging Co. of America’s current full-year earnings is $8.99 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Packaging Co. of America’s Q3 2023 earnings at $2.07 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.00 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $8.22 EPS.
Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.11. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 12.12% and a return on equity of 26.58%. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.76 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year.
Packaging Co. of America Stock Down 0.2 %
Shares of NYSE:PKG opened at $138.41 on Monday. Packaging Co. of America has a 52-week low of $110.56 and a 52-week high of $168.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $132.39 and a 200 day moving average of $130.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.81 billion, a PE ratio of 12.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 3.02.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Packaging Co. of America
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,016 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,409,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 72,773 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,308,000 after acquiring an additional 14,289 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 16,114 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,061,000 after buying an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 28,563 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,653,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stiles Financial Services Inc raised its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc now owns 3,596 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $460,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Packaging Co. of America Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 19th were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 16th. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.41%.
About Packaging Co. of America
Packaging Corporation of America engages in the production of container products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers a variety of corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers. The Paper segment manufactures and sells a range of papers, including communication-based papers, and pressure sensitive papers.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Packaging Co. of America (PKG)
- Constellation Brands: Are Consumers Trading Down for Rail Drinks?
- Capital One Stock: Will Subprime Borrowers Spoil the Rally?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/23- 1/27
- Why Lucid Spiked Nearly 100% In One Day
- Ride These Railroad Stocks for Growth and Income
Receive News & Ratings for Packaging Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Packaging Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.