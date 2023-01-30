Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for QCR Holdings, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:QCRH)

QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH – Get Rating) – DA Davidson issued their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for shares of QCR in a research note issued on Thursday, January 26th. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $1.79 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for QCR’s current full-year earnings is $6.64 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for QCR’s FY2024 earnings at $7.50 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on QCRH. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of QCR from $61.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com lowered shares of QCR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of QCR from $67.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 31st.

QCRH opened at $50.33 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $50.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $849.57 million, a P/E ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. QCR has a one year low of $46.83 and a one year high of $62.85.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of QCR during the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of QCR during the third quarter valued at about $47,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of QCR by 86.9% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,033 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 945 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of QCR during the first quarter valued at about $111,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of QCR by 523.9% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,001 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 2,520 shares during the last quarter. 68.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other QCR news, CEO Larry J. Helling purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $47.81 per share, with a total value of $47,810.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,049,477.31. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other QCR news, CEO Larry J. Helling purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $47.81 per share, with a total value of $47,810.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,049,477.31. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO John H. Anderson purchased 1,069 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $49.53 per share, with a total value of $52,947.57. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 38,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,890,262.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 10,917 shares of company stock valued at $533,140 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th were given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. QCR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.08%.

QCR Holdings, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and trust and asset management services. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, time, and brokered deposits. The company also provides various commercial and retail lending/leasing, and investment services to corporations, partnerships, individuals, and government agencies.

